MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
4-6-3
(four, six, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
National
Attack on US Embassy exposes widening US-Iraq divide on Iran
The Pentagon is embarking on a more aggressive mission to counter Iranian influence across the Mideast.
Variety
7 charged in California party shooting that killed 4
Seven gang members were charged Thursday in state and federal court in the shooting deaths of four men at a backyard party in California, prosecutors said.
Variety
4th death in Mississippi prisons; judge says other prison OK
Another Mississippi inmate has died at the hands of a fellow inmate, bringing the death toll to four in disturbances over the past week in the state prison system. The violence comes even as a federal judge has rejected claims that conditions in one Mississippi prison are unconstitutionally harsh.
Variety
Funeral held for one of men killed in attack at Texas church
A man who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas church was remembered at a funeral Thursday.
Nation
Ex-Trump aide Manafort told FBI he had 'no chance at trial'
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort said he knew he "had no chance at trial" when he pleaded guilty in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, according to a summary of his interview with investigators that was made public Thursday.