MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
Variety
Cheers, tears, prayers for 2020: A new decade is ushered in
Revelers around the globe are bidding farewell to a decade that will be remembered for the rise of social media, the Arab Spring, the #MeToo…
National
Trump deploys more troops to Mideast after embassy attack
Charging that Iran was "fully responsible" for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East as about 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next several days.
Music
Kisses, cheers, fireworks welcome 2020 in Times Square
Couples kissed. Others cheered and waved balloons as fireworks burst into the night sky and confetti fell to welcome the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square.
Variety
Year-end violence highlights danger of worshipping
When a machete-wielding attacker walked into a rabbi's home in Monsey, New York, during Hanukkah and a gunman fired on worshippers at a Texas church 14 hours later, the two congregations in different regions of the country joined a growing list of faith communities that have come under attack in the U.S.
National
Climate change, Brexit divorce: EU faces challenges in 2020
December served up a warning of the massive challenges ahead for the European Union.