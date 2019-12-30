MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Outdoors
Minneapolis rower part of team that crossed perilous Drake Passage
A Minneapolis man was among the crew.
Movies
Sue Lyon, actress who at 14 played Kubrick's 'Lolita,' dies
Sue Lyon, who at age 14 played the title character in director Stanley Kubrick's 1962 film "Lolita," has died.
Nation
5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration in latest attack on Jews
A knife-wielding man stormed into a rabbi's home and stabbed five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City, an ambush the governor said Sunday was an act of domestic terrorism fueled by intolerance and a "cancer" of growing hatred in America.
National
U.S. strikes hit Iraqi militia blamed in contractor's death
The U.S. carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American contractor, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday.
Variety
Jewish leaders urge action after another 'senseless' attack
When a suspect walked into the home of a rabbi celebrating Hanukkah and stabbed five celebrants it was the latest in a week of anti-Semitic attacks in the nation's most demographically diverse area — and an incident that reverberated across the country.