MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-7-8
(zero, seven, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Harris exit points to hurdles facing minority candidates
Kamala Harris cloaked her presidential campaign in the promise of becoming the first black woman in the White House. That wasn't enough for donors and…
Business
Officials: At least 1 injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor
A shooting at a Pearl Harbor naval shipyard in Hawaii left at least one person injured Wednesday, military and hospital officials said.
Nation
Police say missing Texas woman killed; man arrested in death
A Texas woman who went missing after going on a date in July was killed, and a man has been arrested in her death, police said Wednesday.
National
668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules
Hundreds of thousands of Americans who rely on the federal food stamp program will lose their benefits under a new Trump administration rule that will tighten work requirements for recipients.
Nation
Blacks imprisoned at 5 times rate of whites — a narrowed gap
The gap narrows between whites and people of color.