MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Georgia governor to announce replacement for Sen. Isakson
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is set to formally announce his choice to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson on Wednesday morning.
Nation
Man gets 25 years for killing woman he met online in 2003
A convicted murderer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the separate slaying of a Florida woman he met on the internet nearly 16 years ago.
National
Virginia city snubs cry to declare it a gun rights sanctuary
Officials of a Virginia city have rebuffed pleas by gun advocates asking it to declare the city a so-called "Second Amendment Sanctuary."
Variety
Virginia firefighter fatally shot while shielding her child
Police say a Virginia fire lieutenant killed in a Thanksgiving night shooting was not the intended target and was trying to protect one of her children when she was shot.
National
Tennessee ordered to pay white nationalist group $46K
A judge has ordered the state of Tennessee to pay more than $46,000 in legal fees to a white nationalist group it unsuccessfully tried to charge for event security costs.