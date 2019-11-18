MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Reid says Iowa, NH too white as Nevada hosts 2020 candidates
Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid says that while Iowa and New Hampshire get to weigh in first on the Democratic presidential contest next year, the states do not have enough racial diversity to offer any insight into how a candidate will fare across the country.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:6-3-5(six, three, five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:2-6-2-9(two, six, two, nine)¶ Maximum prize: $500
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:6-3-5(six, three, five)Estimated jackpot: $192 million08-13-14-16-22(eight, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $80 million