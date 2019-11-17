MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-9-8
(zero, nine, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Nail-biter governor's race in Louisiana reaches final hours
In a race that has become a nail-biter, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards battled Saturday to defy the partisan odds in the ruby red South and win reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump desperately wants returned to Republicans.
Music
Totenberg Stradivarius reborn 4 decades after theft
at the crime scene.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:9-5-6(nine, five, six)Estimated jackpot: $192 million01-09-11-19-23(one, nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:01-09-11-19-23(one, nine, eleven, nineteen, twenty-three)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:9-5-6(nine, five, six)