MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-3-9
(zero, three, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Trump in La. ahead of gubernatorial election
The Latest on President Donald Trump's rally in Louisiana (all times local):
Nation
The Latest: Woman testifies against man in fiancee's death
The Latest on the trial of a Colorado man charged with killing his fiancee (all times local):
Nation
Utah man arrested in Mexico after couple found dead in Texas
Authorities say police have arrested a man in Mexico who's suspected of stealing a car that belonged to a New Hampshire couple found buried at a South Texas beach.
Variety
Texas executes inmate for strangling El Paso woman in 2002
A Texas inmate who was a member of a white supremacist gang was executed Wednesday evening for strangling a woman nearly 20 years ago over fears she would alert police about his drug operation.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:07-08-29-31-32(seven, eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two)Estimated jackpot: $350,000