MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-2-5
(five, two, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Minneapolis Charges: Fired security guard robs Cowboy Jack's of $24K at gunpoint, knocks out manager
Celebrities
Wildfire forces LeBron James, Arnold Schwarzenegger to flee
A wildfire swept through the star-studded hills of Los Angeles on Monday, destroying several large homes and forcing LeBron James and thousands of others to flee. Meanwhile, a blaze in Northern California wine country exploded in size.
Business
Ex-postal worker sentenced for mail truck robberies
A former U.S. Postal Service worker is going to federal prison for helping rob Los Angeles-area mail trucks of nearly $240,000.
National
North Carolina judges throw out current congressional map
North Carolina judges on Monday blocked the state's congressional map from being used in the 2020 elections, ruling that voters had a strong likelihood of winning a lawsuit that argued Republicans unlawfully manipulated district lines for partisan gain.
Variety
Driver pleads guilty in death of 2 New Orleans bicyclists
A man who drunkenly drove into a group of bicycle riders after a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide, averting a scheduled trial and opening himself for a possible 80-year prison sentence.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:02-10-22-26-35(two, ten, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-five)Estimated jackpot: $215,000