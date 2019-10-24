MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-6-7
(five, six, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
The Latest: PG&E reports problem with transmission tower
The Latest on the wildfires in California (all times local):
Nation
New Jersey seeks to revoke Trump golf club's liquor license
New Jersey this week formally sought to revoke the liquor license of one of President Donald Trump's golf clubs as a result of charges the club served too much alcohol to a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunken driving accident.
Minneapolis
Former Children's Theatre teacher accused of abuse returns to U.S.
Jason McLean, who faces more than $6 million in judgments against him, resurfaced in Oakland, Calif., where he owns a restaurant and bar called Small Wonder.
Nation
Latest polls show Democratic voters 'are not settled'
Just over three months before Iowans caucus for Democratic presidential candidates, four polls out this week present a muddled picture of a primary race that…
Nation
Wind-whipped fires rage across California as lights go dark
Fast-growing fires throughout California forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes Thursday as dry winds and high heat fed both the flames and fears in a state still jittery from devastating wildfires in the last two years.