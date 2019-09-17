MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
7-9-1
(seven, nine, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Twin Cities psychiatrist repeatedly sexually assaulted woman in therapy for past abuse
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Twin Cities psychiatrist repeatedly sexually assaulted woman in therapy for past abuse
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Twin Cities psychiatrist repeatedly sexually assaulted woman in therapy for past abuse
More from Star Tribune
Local Charges: Twin Cities psychiatrist repeatedly sexually assaulted woman in therapy for past abuse
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: Humberto strengthens into Category 3 hurricane
The Latest on tropical weather (all times local):
Nation
Bermuda braces for approach of Category 3 Hurricane Humberto
Hurricane Humberto grew into a powerful Category 3 storm Tuesday evening, and officials on Bermuda made plans for early shutdowns of schools, public transportation and government offices on the British Atlantic territory ahead of the storm's likely close pass on Wednesday.
National
Lewandowski, House Democrats spar at impeachment hearing
The first impeachment hearing held by House Democrats quickly turned hostile on Tuesday as their sole witness, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, stonewalled many of their questions and declared they were "focusing on petty and personal politics."
National
Veteran television newsman Sander Vanocur dies at 91
Sander Vanocur, a television newsman who for decades covered momentous events from political campaigns to assassinations, the Vietnam War to the civil rights movement, has died, his son said Tuesday.
National
Airline customer-service agents report abusive customers
Airline customer-service agents say they often get verbal threats from passengers, and sometimes they turn into physical confrontations.