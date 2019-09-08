MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
7-9-0
(seven, nine, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
In Alabama, Sen. Doug Jones kicks off 2020 reelection bid
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat who pulled off a stunning political upset in Alabama two years ago, launched his reelection bid Sunday, seeking to create another Deep South victory in a Republican-dominated state.
National
The Latest: Purdue Pharma says settlement negations continue
The Latest on Purdue Pharma's settlement negotiations (all times local):
Nation
Plantations are talking more about slavery, and grappling with visitors who talk back
At Monticello, George Washington's Mount Vernon and other plantations across the South, an effort is underway to deal more honestly with the brutal institution that the Founding Fathers relied on to build their homes and their wealth: slavery.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoffs,1st Ld-Writethru
The WNBA's playoff bracket is set after a busy final day of the regular season.
Nation
Trial to begin in 9-year-old's killing that shocked Chicago
It stands as one of Chicago's most horrific crimes, in large part because of small details that are impossible to shake: The promise of a juice box that lured the 9-year-old boy off a playground and into an alley, and the basketball he dropped when he was shot and killed there.