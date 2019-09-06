MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
3-4-3
(three, four, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Attorney 'disappointed' he hasn't heard from McGrath over ad
Democrat Amy McGrath's Senate campaign missed a Friday deadline set by an attorney seeking a reply to demands from two retired Kentucky coal miners that their images be removed from a campaign ad attacking Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
National
Trump administration officials discuss slashing refugee cap
Trump administration officials will meet next week to discuss whether to further restrict the number of refugees accepted into the U.S., according to a senior administration official.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:05-07-13-29-32(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:03-12-13-20-30(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty)
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:8-9-0(eight, nine, zero)05-07-13-29-32(five, seven, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)Estimated jackpot: $139 million03-12-13-20-30(three, twelve, thirteen, twenty, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $40 million