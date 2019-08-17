MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-4-3
(six, four, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
The Latest: Police declare protests 'civil disturbance'
The Latest on a right-wing rally and counter protests in Portland, Oregon (all times local):
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:7-2-3(seven, two, three)Estimated jackpot: $79 million01-13-19-22-30(one, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $149 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:01-13-19-22-30(one, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty)