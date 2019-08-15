MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Deputy shoots, wounds armed man at Florida grocery store
Authorities say a Florida deputy shot and wounded a man who was firing a handgun in a grocery store.
National
The Latest: Football game cancelled in fear of extremists
The Latest on the aftermath of a shooting that killed 22 people in El Paso, Texas (all times local):
Nation
El Paso mayor says Trump used derisive term in meeting
The mayor of El Paso said President Trump called him a derisive term for Republicans deemed insufficiently conservative during a visit to the grieving city last week.
National
Autopsy: Man killed by police was shot 3 times in back
A black man was running from Colorado police officers when they shot him three times in the back and he collapsed on a street, according to footage from cameras worn by police and an autopsy report released Thursday.
Nation
Coroner: Taco eating contestant died by choking
A Northern California coroner says a man choked to death while participating in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game.