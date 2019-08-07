MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Dolphins' receiver, owner at odds on support of Trump
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is defending his support of longtime friend Donald Trump after being criticized about it by one of his players.
Movies
New Michael Moore-backed doc tackles alternative energy
What if alternative energy isn't all it's cracked up to be? That's the provocative question explored in the documentary "Planet of the Humans," which is backed and promoted by filmmaker Michael Moore and directed by one of his longtime collaborators. It premiered last week at his Traverse City Film Festival.
Nation
California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups
Wildlife officials say at least three new wolf pups have joined the only known pack in California.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:03-16-25-27-29(three, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:05-16-18-39-41(five, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-nine, forty-one)