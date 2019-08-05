MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
4-7-7
(four, seven, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
El Paso deaths climb to 22 as mayor prepares for Trump visit
The Texas border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday as the death toll climbed to 22 and prepared for a visit from President Donald Trump over anger from El Paso residents and local Democratic leaders who say he isn't welcome and should stay away.
TV & Media
Tamron Hall talks Prince at TV critics meeting
A few months before Prince died, he asked his friend Tamron Hall where he would go if he wanted to discuss his life.
National
Class action lawsuit filed against UCLA gynecologist
Two women said in a federal class action lawsuit they were sexually assaulted by a former gynecologist who worked for the University of California, Los Angeles.
National
New Jersey enacts 3 gun violence intervention laws
New Jersey on Monday enacted three laws designed to help victims of gun violence avoid becoming hurt again by firearms or seeking out retaliation.
National
The Latest: Nebraska Sen. Sasse kicks off re-election bid
The Latest on U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse running for re-election (all times local):