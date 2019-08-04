MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-9-5
(zero, nine, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Attack on Texas shoppers to be handled as domestic terrorism
The shooting that killed 20 people at a crowded El Paso department store will be handled as a domestic terrorism case, federal authorities said Sunday as they weighed hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman that could carry the death penalty.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 3' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:0-9-5(zero, nine, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:2-5-1-1(two, five, one, one)¶ Maximum prize: $500
TV & Media
Original 'Nancy Drew' passes torch to TV's newest version
Pamela Sue Martin, TV's original Nancy Drew, has passed the torch to the actress playing the latest incarnation of the teenage sleuth.
National
The Latest: Trump says 'hate has no place in our country'
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the mass shootings (all times local):