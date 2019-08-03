MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
7-4-6
(seven, four, six)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Kennedy grandchildren bear the privilege and burden of a famous name
Even as some kept their heads down, the political dynasty was never far away.
National
2020 Dems back gun limits after El Paso mass shooting
Democratic presidential candidates expressed outrage Saturday that mass shootings have becoming chillingly common nationwide and blamed the National Rifle Association and its congressional allies after a gunman opened fire at a shopping area near the Texas-Mexico border.
Nation
President Trump's sons watch fan Covington beat Lawler
Colby Covington didn't need to wait for another invite to the White House to chat with President Donald Trump. The UFC star had a direct line to the president and received a congratulatory call after his latest dominant victory inside the octagon.
National
Democrats tussle over health care at Nevada labor forum
Democratic presidential candidates' tussle over health care reform continued Saturday as they pitched themselves to Nevada union members, with former Vice President Joe Biden declaring he's "against any Democrat who wants to get rid of Obamacare" and Sen. Kamala Harris saying no Democrat should be on the debate stage without a plan to cover everybody.
Nation
The Latest: Police chief: Hate crime considered in shooting
The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):