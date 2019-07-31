MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
1-4-1
(one, four, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
US fighter jet crashes in Death Valley, 7 park visitors hurt
A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday in Death Valley National Park, injuring seven people who were at a scenic overlook where aviation enthusiasts routinely watch military pilots speeding low through a chasm dubbed Star Wars Canyon, officials said.
Group launching effort to seek recall of Alaska's governor
A group that includes a coal company chairman and a framer of Alaska's constitution is launching an effort aimed at recalling Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, weeks after his far-reaching budget vetoes prompted public outrage.
Advocates: 'Horrible deja vu' in continued family separation
In the first couple of months after a federal judge ordered the Trump administration last year to stop separating most parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border, the number of children sent to New York fell.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:5-3-4-6(five, three, four, six)¶ Maximum prize: $500