MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-0-9
(eight, zero, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
More than 70 aftershocks have rattled California
The U.S. Geological Survey says the chance of an earthquake of magnitude 7 or greater from the July 5 earthquake is 1 in 300.
National
North Carolina Dem takes big financial lead in US House redo
The Democrat has a big financial lead over his Republican rival in a North Carolina U.S. House special election that was ordered after a ballot-collection scandal in the GOP-leaning district.
National
Second special prosecutor appointed over Greitens case
Last year's criminal case involving Missouri's former governor is under the scrutiny of a second special prosecutor, this time to investigate allegations from St. Louis' prosecutor.
Nation
Heat waves sweeps across U.S., creating potentially dangerous conditions
Millions likely to see temperatures creep toward the century mark, along with even higher heat indexes by this weekend.
Nation
Camper chased by man with knife glad to be back with family
A woman missing for three days after disappearing from a remote campground in California's White Mountains on Tuesday described a man she says chased her with a knife as a burly, bald "big guy" with tanned skin.