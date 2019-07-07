MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
1-8-8
(one, eight, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
Minnesota nurse aids July 4th Navy Pier stabbing victim in Chicago
A nurse from Minnesota came to Chicago this week a tourist but is going back a hero to her young sons after rushing to the…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Pick 4' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 4" game were:9-7-7-5(nine, seven, seven, five)¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:7-1-8(seven, one, eight)Estimated jackpot: $107 million02-05-15-17-20(two, five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty)Estimated jackpot: $180 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:02-05-15-17-20(two, five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:7-1-8(seven, one, eight)