MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-5-9
(six, five, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
Nation
Jury awards nearly $60 million to ex-student burned in class
A former high school student disfigured by a chemistry experiment was awarded nearly $60 million Monday by a jury that had heard him testify that the fireball left him in unbearable pain and feeling like he was "hopelessly burning alive."
National
Trump isn't taking 'no tanks' for an answer for July Fourth
President Donald Trump isn't taking "no tanks" for an answer on the Fourth of July.
National
'John Doe DNA' from 1992 matched to California rape suspect
California prosecutors used an unusual tactic to identify a suspect for three rapes committed more than 25 years ago.
Nation
The Latest: Vigil held for slain university student
The Latest on a Utah college student killed (all times local):
National
Judge: Rep. Duncan Hunter's trial can detail alleged affairs
Jurors can hear evidence of U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter's alleged extramarital affairs when they consider charges the California Republican looted campaign cash to finance vacations, golf outings and other personal expenses, a judge said Monday.