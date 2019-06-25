MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-2-9
(zero, two, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
A grim border drowning underlines peril facing many migrants
The man and his 23-month-old daughter lay face down in shallow water along the bank of the Rio Grande, his black shirt hiked up to his chest with the girl tucked inside. Her arm was draped around his neck suggesting she clung to him in her final moments.
National
Left-wing Democrat claims victory in close Queens DA race
The national fight between left-wing and moderate Democrats played out again Tuesday in New York City, where the closely watched Democratic primary for Queens district attorney was tantalizingly close deep into the vote count.
Nation
Abner Doubleday feted on 200th at hometown
Abner Doubleday's boyhood hometown is celebrating his birth 200 years ago.
Variety
No swimming: Toxic bacteria afflicts Mississippi coast
An outbreak of toxic bacteria is ruining some beach plans in Mississippi, where authorities are warning people not to swim or eat seafood from polluted coastal waters.
Business
Pride or protest? Disillusioned plan their own LGBTQ march
One of the biggest celebrations of LGBT pride in New York City history will culminate Sunday with not one, but two processions through the streets of Manhattan, after dissidents who believe the annual parade has become too commercialized decided to split off with their own march.