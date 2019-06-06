MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
National
US-China trade war sparks worries about rare earth minerals
Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China have sparked worries about the 17 exotic-sounding rare earth minerals needed for high-tech products like robotics, drones and electric cars.
Nation
Pickup hits Amish horse-drawn carriage, killing 2 kids
Authorities say a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan, killing two children and seriously injuring two others and a woman who were in the carriage.
Variety
Virginia man back in US after court questions deportation
A northern Virginia man who says he fears torture at the hands of Israeli authorities is back in the U.S. after a judge's order forced immigration authorities to reverse his deportation and bring him back from Israel before he ever got off the plane.
National
Judge cuts penalty facing Navy SEAL, cites email intrusion
A military judge on Friday refused to dismiss the murder case of a decorated Navy SEAL, but found the prosecution's meddling in defense lawyer emails troubling enough to reduce the maximum penalty he faces.
Nation
How the OK sign was twisted by trolls and acquired racist undertones
The Anti-Defamation League cautioned against rushing to judgment when someone makes the sign, because most people use it in traditional, non-racist ways.