MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-9-9
(eight, nine, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Saudi Aramco to buy liquid natural gas from US company
Saudi Arabia's state owned oil company will begin buying liquid natural gas from a U.S. company under a 20 year agreement.
Celebrities
MTV star's girlfriend gets new lawyer in Las Vegas case
"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again-off-again girlfriend got a new lawyer to defend her on a misdemeanor allegation that she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year's Eve.
Nation
Report: Pilot saw flash just before Alaska midair collision
A preliminary report says a pilot saw a flash on his left side just before his plane collided another plane in Alaska, killing six people.
Variety
DNR board makes first revisions to bear plan in 39 years
The state Department of Natural Resources board is tweaking Wisconsin's bear hunt structure for the first time since 1980.
Variety
Mississippi officer accused of murder remains jailed
The mother of a Mississippi murder victim is protesting a prosecutor's discussion of possible bail for the police officer charged with killing her daughter.