MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-9-1
(six, nine, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
Home & Garden
I.M. Pei, architect who designed Louvre Pyramid, dies at 102
I.M. Pei (PAY), the versatile, globe-trotting architect who revived the Louvre with a giant glass pyramid and captured the spirit of rebellion at the multi-shaped Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died at age 102.
Nation
Man executed for killing wife decades ago in Memphis
A man convicted of killing his wife decades ago at a camping center he managed in Memphis was put to death Thursday in Tennessee.
Nation
Alabama inmate executed for 1997 quadruple killing
A man condemned to die for his role in a quadruple killing that followed a dispute over a pickup truck was put to death Thursday evening in Alabama, after declining to make any last-minute appeals in the hours preceding his execution.
National
Lawyer: Cop who killed Texas woman knew she was mentally ill
A Houston-area police officer knew his neighbor suffered from mental illness and should have offered assistance when that was apparent, but instead he fatally shot the 44-year-old woman, a lawyer for the victim's family said Thursday.
Nation
SAT to add 'adversity score' that rates students' hardships
Aim is to tell schools about student's backgrounds.