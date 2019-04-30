MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
7-0-0
(seven, zero, zero)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Kansas Senate overrides governor's abortion 'reversal' veto
The Kansas Senate has overridden Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a bill requiring abortion providers to tell patients about a disputed treatment to stop a medication abortion after it's been started.
Business
Markets Right Now: Earnings gains send stocks higher
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
National
The Latest: Barr says nothing wrong with using term 'spying'
The Latest on Attorney General William Barr's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee (all times local):
Variety
Wisconsin, Illinois sued over transgender name-change laws
Attorneys are suing Wisconsin and Illinois over laws that forbid transgender individuals from changing their names if they have certain criminal convictions.
Business
Big moves by Apple, CVS help drive US stock indexes higher
Stocks moved broadly higher in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday as large U.S. companies continued to surprise investors with solid profits.