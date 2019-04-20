MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
SpaceX capsule suffers 'anomaly,' smoke seen for miles
Officials say SpaceX's new capsule for astronauts suffered an "anomaly" during a routine engine test firing in Florida, causing smoke to be seen for miles.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-4-8(eight, four, eight)Estimated jackpot: $192 million04-14-20-26-27(four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven)Estimated jackpot: $136 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:04-14-20-26-27(four, fourteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:8-4-8(eight, four, eight)
Nation
Columbine honors 13 lost with community service, ceremony
People who were most directly affected by the Columbine school shooting spoke openly and emotionally Saturday about their struggles and advances since 12 students and a teacher were killed 20 years ago.