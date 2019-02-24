MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-1-2
(zero, one, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
'Beale Street' tops Spirit Awards, Close wins best actress
Two years after his "Moonlight" triumphed on the eve of the Oscars, Barry Jenkins' adaptation of the James Baldwin novel "If Beale Street Could Talk" on Saturday topped the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards, winning best film, best director and best supporting female for Regina King.
Nation
Sheriff: No likely survivors in cargo jet crash near Houston
A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard disintegrated after crashing Saturday into a bay east of the city, according to a Texas sheriff.
Nation
The Latest: Sheriff says police have found parts of plane
The Latest on the crash of a cargo jetliner near Houston (all times local):
Nation
Small plane crashes at airport; instructor and student die
Authorities say an instructor pilot and his student died when the small plane they were in crashed at a Massachusetts airport.
Nation
In birthright citizenship case, same-sex parents score victory over State Department policy
Ethan and Aiden were born in 2016 four minutes apart, coming from the same womb — a surrogate mother. They had the same parents, Andrew…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.