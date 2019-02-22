MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-1-3
(nine, one, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Oscars producers say the show is in 'good shape' for Sunday
Academy Awards producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss say that the 91st Oscars are in good shape for Sunday.
Business
Zion's freak injury ripples in basketball, business worlds
Soon after Zion Williamson's shoe ripped apart, Nike's stock price took a hit.
TV & Media
Case against Jussie Smollett resembles detailed movie script
As authorities laid out their case against "Empire" actor Jussie Smullett, the narrative that emerged Thursday sounded like that of a filmmaker who wrote, cast, directed and starred in a short movie.
Business
The Latest: Israel flying to moon after SpaceX launch
The Latest on Thursday night's SpaceX launch carrying Israel's privately funded lunar lander (all times local):
National
Trump pledges to expand opportunity for every race
President Donald Trump is pledging to expand opportunity for Americans of every race, religion and creed as he commemorates Black History Month.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.