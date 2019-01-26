MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-6-7
(eight, six, seven)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Movies
Jackson accusers' film gets standing ovation, estate rebuke
It's not uncommon for audiences at the Sundance Film Festival to give standing ovations, but the ceremonial act took on a solemn air as two men who accuse Michael Jackson of molesting them as boys walked onstage following the festival's only screening of "Leaving Neverland," a documentary about their stories.
Movies
The Latest: Michael Jackson's estate slams abuse documentary
The Latest on the documentary "Leaving Neverland" which includes detailed allegations by two men that Michael Jackson sexually molested them when they were boys (all times local):
Nation
Jazz mascot nets bat on court before game vs. Timberwolves
It took a bear — Jazz Bear — to catch a bat and leave the high-flying hijinks to the NBA players.
National
Q&A: How soon will the federal government get back in order?
With the longest shutdown in U.S. history officially over, here's a look at how the federal government will get back to regular business:
National
Roger Stone: A Trump ally known for dirty tricks
It was vintage Roger Stone: The longtime Republican operative flashed a Nixonesque double-armed victory sign after being indicted Friday for lying to federal investigators.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.