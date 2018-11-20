MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-9-9
(nine, nine, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Nation
Man who strangled wife, killed his 2 girls sentenced to life
A man who strangled his pregnant wife and suffocated their two young daughters wanted to escape his marriage and growing family, prosecutors said Monday as a judge imposed a sentence of life without parole after a plea deal kept the killer from facing the death penalty.
National
White House to restore Acosta's pass, with a warning
The Trump administration on Monday abruptly dropped its effort to bar CNN reporter Jim Acosta from the White House, but warned he could have his credentials pulled again if he doesn't follow guidelines governing journalists' behavior.
National
Correction: Colleges-Men's Rights story
In a story Nov. 18 about college women's programs and anti-discrimination law, The Associated Press misspelled the name of an attorney with the National Women's Law Center. She is Shiwali Patel, not Shawali Patel.
Nation
Gunman opens fire at Chicago hospital, wounds at least 4
A gunman opened fire Monday at a Chicago hospital, wounding at least four people, including a police officer and a hospital employee, authorities said.
Nation
Frustration, chaos as California fire recovery drags on
It's been 12 days since Christina Taft started the frantic search for her mother Victoria, who refused to evacuate their Paradise home as flames neared, and six days since she gave authorities a cheek swab to identify remains that are likely her mother's.
