MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-9-4
(eight, nine, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Florida's 1st black nominee for gov challenged GOP dominance
Andrew Gillum, who tried to energize Florida's young and minority voters through a Democratic coalition seeking to end two decades of Republican control of the governor's office, ended his hard-fought campaign Saturday as the state's first black nominee for the post.
Nation
Vintage World War II plane crashes near Texas apartments
The FAA says a vintage World War II fighter plane with two people aboard has crashed into the parking lot of an apartment complex in Fredericksburg, Texas.
National
Trump tours Paradise area, calls wildfire a 'really bad one'
From the ashes of a mobile home and RV park, President Donald Trump said Saturday he came to the heart of California's killer wildfire to fully grasp the scale of the desolation wrought on the landscape.
National
Many wildfire survivors too busy seeking help to watch Trump
Several people who fled the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century clustered around a television set at an evacuation center Saturday and watch President Donald Trump survey what remained of their Northern California community.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:05-09-28-29-31(five, nine, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one)