MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-6-3
(two, six, three)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
The Latest: Tennessee executes man in electric chair
The Latest on planned execution of Tennessee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski (all times local):
Trump campaigns in Missouri in hopes of unseating McCaskill
President Donald Trump implored voters to reject Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, telling a raucous crowd on Thursday that "she'll never vote with me."
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's hype on migrants, illegal immigration
President Donald Trump is spreading misleading rhetoric about the nature of Central American migrants heading to the U.S. border and grossly inflating the number of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
Video of cop killer becomes Trump campaign push
The widows of two police officers the Mexican immigrant murdered were invited to President Donald Trump's 2017 address to Congress. The conservative Breitbart News faithfully chronicled his conviction and death sentence. His snarling, expletive-filled rant about killing police officers appeared in a little-noticed January 2018 Trump campaign ad.
Trump pledges asylum crackdown, tent cities; is it legal?
President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to sign an order next week that could lead to the large-scale detention of migrants crossing the southern border and bar anyone caught crossing illegally from claiming asylum — two legally dubious proposals that mark his latest election-season barrage against illegal immigration.
