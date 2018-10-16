MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-3-2
(two, three, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Judge denies Keith Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed, redact 'sensitive' information
Judge denies Keith Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed, redact 'sensitive' information
Judge denies Keith Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed, redact 'sensitive' information
Judge denies Keith Ellison's petition to keep divorce file sealed, redact 'sensitive' information
National
Indicted California incumbent steps up attacks on Democrat
Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter is stepping up efforts to convince voters his Democratic opponent is a security threat because of his family's background — something the Latino, Arab-American contender forcefully rejects as a desperate attempt by an indicted incumbent.
Variety
Hurricane is blamed for 16 deaths in Florida alone
Hurricane Michael killed at least 16 people in Florida, most of them in the coastal county that took a direct hit from the storm, state emergency authorities said Tuesday. That's in addition to at least 10 deaths elsewhere across the South.
National
The Latest: 2 Alaska candidates for governor in talks
The Latest on the resignation of Alaska's lieutenant governor (all times local):
Nation
Uber driver charged with kidnapping New York woman
An Uber driver in New York City kidnapped a woman who fell asleep in his vehicle, groped her in the back seat and then left her on the side of a highway in Connecticut, federal authorities said Tuesday.
National
Florida reporting 16 deaths after Michael, other states 10
Hurricane Michael killed at least 16 people in Florida, most of them in the coastal county that took a direct hit from the storm, state…
