MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-9-4
(two, nine, four)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Music
4 arrested for series of Los Angeles celebrity burglaries
Los Angeles police have arrested four people for a series of burglaries that targeted the homes of celebrities, including Rihanna, Christina Milian, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.
National
Kaine, Stewart clash over sexual misconduct in final debate
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and GOP challenger Corey Stewart are trading accusations of hypocrisy and bad faith in a campaign debate heavily focused on sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and some members of Congress.
National
Trump hopes to sway outcome of Mississippi race with visit
President Donald Trump is looking to use his influence to sway the outcome of a low-profile election in Mississippi that could tip the balance of the Senate.
Movies
Review: 'A Star Is Born' is dizzyingly wonderful
a big-scale cinematic delight that will have the masses singing, swooning and sobbing along with it.
National
Experts say Trump's EPA moving to loosen radiation limits
The EPA is pursuing rule changes that experts say would weaken the way radiation exposure is regulated, turning to scientific outliers who argue that a bit of radiation damage is actually good for you — like a little bit of sunlight.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.