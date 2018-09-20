MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Police on guard for poison at UN meeting; no specific threat
Police seeking to secure the United Nations General Assembly are on guard for would-be assassins like the two men accused of poisoning a former Russian spy in England.
Business
FBI: Solar observatory closed after child porn case opened
The mysterious closure of a solar observatory in New Mexico earlier this month happened after the FBI opened a child pornography investigation involving a janitor's computer found at the observatory, and agents tracked wireless signals used to access child porn, according to an FBI search warrant affidavit.
Nation
Trump demands funding for border wall, but his GOP allies are deflecting
Many of his GOP allies aren't backing the idea.
Nation
Prosecutor facing more charges related to public funds
The chief prosecutor for South Carolina's capital city is facing more charges related to alleged misspending of public funds.
Nation
Incoming CEO, outgoing chair address USOC abuse head-on
What so many sex-abuse survivors on the U.S. Olympic team have been waiting to hear is that someone in power was listening.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.