MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-0-9
(eight, zero, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
Celebrities
Kate Spade, the company, honors Kate Spade, the fashion icon
A rosy hue washed over a room at the New York Public Library as models wearing vibrant pinks, greens and blues followed a winding silver line of glitter on a pink carpet. The shimmering line was an homage to the late designer Kate Spade at the New York Fashion Week show of her former brand.
Music
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26
Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, and earned kudos from the likes of Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper, died Friday at age 26.
Business
EPA boss visits polluted mining sites in Montana
The head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency visited two contaminated mining sites in Montana on Friday as the agency faces pressure to speed cleanup work that's dragged on for more than three decades.
Business
Pipeline company found guilty in 2015 California oil spill
A California jury found a pipeline company guilty Friday of nine criminal charges for causing a 2015 oil spill that was the state's worst coastal spill in 25 years, prosecutors said.
Variety
Report: Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire
The New York Times is reporting that Jack Ma, the co-founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group, is retiring.
