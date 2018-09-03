MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
0-8-8
(zero, eight, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Trump takes on AFL-CIO chief on Labor Day
The president escalated his feud with the leader of the AFL-CIO, who has said that Trump had "done more to hurt workers than to help" them since taking office.
Variety
NBC's news chairman defends handling of Weinstein story
NBC's news chairman has sent an exhaustive defense of the network's handling of Ronan Farrow's investigation of Harvey Weinstein to his staff members, saying any speculation that the disgraced Hollywood mogul had any role in the network's rejection of the story was baseless.
Music
Franklin's family says eulogy was offensive and distasteful
The late Aretha Franklin's family says it found an Atlanta pastor's eulogy delivered at the Queen of Soul's funeral last week to be offensive and distasteful.
Variety
75 hotel workers arrested at Labor Day protest in California
San Francisco police arrested 75 hotel workers protesting outside the J. W. Marriott's Westin St. Francis hotel on Labor Day for blocking a street in one of the city's busiest tourist areas.
Variety
8 wounded in gunfire at California apartment complex
Eight people were wounded, two critically, during a shooting at a California apartment complex during a dice game, police said Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.