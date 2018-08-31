MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-1-9
(six, one, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
McCain will be laid to rest among other Navy heroes at Annapolis
The small Naval Academy cemetery occupies about 6.7 acres on a grassy hill at Hospital Point where College Creek meets the Severn River.
Movies
Armstrong sons, filmmaker defend moon landing in 'First Man'
The sons of Neil Armstrong are defending Damien Chazelle's docudrama about the moon landing after conservative pundits decried the film's lack of emphasis on the American flag's planting on the lunar surface.
Nation
Deadly New Mexico bus crash prompts negligence claims
A California-based trucking company and one of its drivers were accused of negligence Friday in a pair of lawsuits as investigators sorted through the wreckage from a deadly bus crash on a New Mexico highway. Eight people were killed and 25 injured, including three young children.
National
Actress of 'ER,' 'Stand and Deliver' fatally shot by police
An actress who appeared on the TV medical drama "ER" and starred in the film "Stand and Deliver" was identified by authorities Friday as the woman fatally shot by police officers in Southern California after they say she pointed a replica handgun at them. The woman gained attention last year when she said George Clooney helped blacklist her from Hollywood.
Variety
Oregon's only heart transplant program shuts down
The only Oregon hospital to offer heart transplants is ending its program indefinitely, just days after announcing it would suspend the program for 14 days to regroup.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.