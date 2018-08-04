MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-6-8
(two, six, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
National
Some arrested as right-wing rally, counter-protesters clash
Small scuffles broke out Saturday as police in Portland, Oregon, deployed "flash bang" devices and other means to disperse hundreds of right-wing and self-described anti-fascist protesters.
Variety
Man who harassed Yellowstone bison arrested at Glacier park
An Oregon man who was caught on video harassing a bison in Yellowstone National Park was arrested in Glacier National Park in the third disturbance in less than a week at a national park, officials said Friday.
Variety
Pittsburgh bishop says he'd release names of accused clergy
The bishop of Pittsburgh's Roman Catholic diocese said on Saturday he will release the names of any members of his clergy who are accused in a state grand jury report of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Nation
New Mexico sheriff: Compound searched, 11 kids removed
Law enforcement officers searching a rural northern New Mexico compound for a missing 3-year-old boy didn't locate him but found 11 other children in filthy conditions and hardly any food, a sheriff said Saturday.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:13-14-16-17-22(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two)Estimated jackpot: $26,000
