MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Prominent Alabama evangelist arrested on child sex charges
An Alabama youth evangelist has been arrested on child sex charges.
National
Report: Missouri Gov. Greitens initiated unwanted sex acts
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens initiated a physically aggressive unwanted sexual encounter with his hairdresser and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about it, according to testimony from the woman released Wednesday by a House investigatory committee.
National
Carter: Trump should avoid nukes; nation must bridge divides
Expressing pride in his own record of peace, former President Jimmy Carter warned that President Donald Trump should steer clear of any military action involving in Syria or other world hot spots and avoid a nuclear attack at all costs.
National
Nearly $5 billion LAX people mover contract approved
A $4.9 billion contract to design, build and operate an automated people mover at Los Angeles International Airport has been approved by the City Council. It is expected to be operational in 2023 and have a capacity of 10,000 people an hour.
Nation
Pedestrian struck at vigil for previous hit-and-run in LA
A vigil for a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash erupted into violence Wednesday when a pedestrian was struck by a car in another hit-and-run and the crowd smashed the window of a responding police vehicle, Los Angeles authorities said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.