MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
2-9-8
(two, nine, eight)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More From Nation
National
Pressure, tempers up in push for Kansas school aid increase
Political pressure intensified and tempers flared Saturday as some Republicans tried to push an increase in spending on public schools through the Kansas Legislature over the objections of GOP colleagues in hopes of meeting a court mandate.
Variety
Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
A body was recovered Saturday in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff last month, killing a family of eight in what authorities suspect may have been an intentional crash.
Business
Facebook's Zuckerberg is trained for his Capitol Hill testimony
Starting Tuesday, the company's chief executive will swap his trademark gray T-shirts for a suit and tie, and embark on a two-day D.C. marathon.
National
Democrats even in GOP country shift toward gun restrictions
Just 18 months after declaring his opposition to banning assault weapons, Nebraska Democrat Brad Ashford has changed his mind.
Nation
1 killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York
A man was killed in a raging apartment fire on Saturday in the New York City skyscraper named for President Donald Trump and where his business is based, officials said.
