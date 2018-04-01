MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Local
SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off cliff
The crash that killed a married couple and at least three of their adopted children after their vehicle plunged off a California cliff last week…
Books
Harper Lee letters offer candid takes on religion, family
Around the same time "To Kill a Mockingbird" made Harper Lee a best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize winner, she was still fighting for creative control.
National
Steven Bochco, creator of 'Hill Street Blues,' dies at 74
Steven Bochco, a writer and producer known for creating "Hill Street Blues," has died. He was 74.
National
Ousted Shulkin rejects White House claim he resigned VA job
Former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is making it clear he was fired from his job amid conflicting claims from the White House.
Variety
FirstEnergy unit that runs power plants files for bankruptcy
A subsidiary that runs FirstEnergy Corp.'s nuclear and coal-fired power plants has filed for bankruptcy after the utility said earlier that it planned to close its three nuclear plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.