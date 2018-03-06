MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
8-3-1
(eight, three, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
West Metro Charge: Drunk driver with revoked license kills girlfriend in west metro crash, tries to blame her
West Metro Charge: Drunk driver with revoked license kills girlfriend in west metro crash, tries to blame her
