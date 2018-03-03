MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
4-8-1
(four, eight, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
APNewsBreak: 1st lawsuit filed in Grand Canyon copter crash
The parents of a British tourist who died after the helicopter he was in crashed in the Grand Canyon have filed the first lawsuit following last month's crash.
National
Trump leaves lawmakers hanging on gun priorities
In his quest to tackle gun violence, President Donald Trump has ricocheted between calling for tougher laws and declaring his fealty to the Second Amendment's right to bear arms, leaving a trail of befuddled lawmakers and advocates in his wake.
National
Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex misconduct allegations
Colorado lawmakers voted overwhelmingly Friday to expel a Democratic state House member over sexual harassment allegations, making him the nation's second state lawmaker kicked out for such misconduct since the rise of the #MeToo movement.
Nation
Official: NYPD officer exposed himself to 5 female officers
A New York City police officer has been charged with public lewdness after authorities say he exposed himself to five female officers while he was on duty.
Variety
Storm spares California area previously struck by mudslides
Rain moved through Southern California early Friday, sparing a strip of coastal communities from a repeat of deadly mudslides that struck in January.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.