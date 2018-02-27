MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-4-5
(nine, four, five)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:06-09-15-16-33-34, Doubler: N(six, nine, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-four; Doubler:…
National
Democratic lawmaker holds hammer-and-sickle behind colleague
A Virginia lawmaker held up an image of a hammer and sickle behind a freshman Democratic legislator affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America during a finance committee session.
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in '5 Card Cash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "5 Card Cash" game were:KH-2C-10C-5D-3S(KH, 2C, 10C, 5D, 3S)
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-14-15-19-22(two, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two)¶ Maximum prize: $45,000
National
The Latest: Judge bars government from revoking DACA status
The Latest on a lawsuit alleging the U.S. government is unfairly revoking work permits from some immigrants (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.