MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Idaho senator shouts at students lobbying for birth control
A Republican state senator who yelled at University of Idaho students affiliated with Planned Parenthood now faces an ethics complaint after he posted on social media Monday that the students should discuss "killing babies" with his Democratic colleague.
National
Republican state senator charged with extorting page for sex
A grand jury indictment unsealed Monday accuses a Republican state senator of extorting sex from a page in the Senate's page program.
National
The Latest: Statehouse page says he 'moving on'
The Latest on a Republican state senator accused of extorting sex from a Statehouse page and of video voyeurism against his girlfriend (all times local):
Celebrities
Florida school shooting victims torn from community fabric
Two of the victims were coaches. One was a student who played trombone in the school band. Another proudly wore his ROTC uniform. Still another…
National
The Latest: Complaint filed over senator's Twitter outburst
The Latest on Sen. Dan Foreman getting in a heated exchange with students (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.