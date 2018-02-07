MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Daily Pick 3" game were:
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
¶ Maximum prize: $500
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
FBI: No evidence of attack in Border Patrol agent's death
FBI officials said Wednesday that the investigation into the November death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent has yielded no evidence that there was a "scuffle, altercation or attack" more than two months after President Donald Trump and others used the suggestion of an attack to promote the building of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Nation
Mississippi escapee shot in carjacking; recaptured
A prison escapee in Mississippi has been recaptured after being shot during a carjacking.
National
Pelosi stages 8-hour speech to push for vote for 'Dreamers'
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi staged a record-breaking, eight-hour speech Wednesday in hopes of pressuring Republicans to allow a vote on protecting "Dreamer" immigrants — and to demonstrate to increasingly angry progressives and Democratic activists that she has done all she could.
National
California governor scales back plan for giant water project
Gov. Jerry Brown's administration announced Wednesday that it was scaling back his troubled four-decade effort to redo California's north-south water system, cutting plans to build giant water tunnels from two to one.
National
Senate celebrates budget deal, but shutdown still is possible
Senate leaders brokered a long-elusive budget agreement Wednesday that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two years. But both Democratic liberals and GOP tea party forces swung against the plan, raising questions about its chances just a day before the latest government shutdown deadline.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.